(KRON) — In anticipation of Beyoncé’s concert at Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday, San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) is offering the singer’s fans a special photo op. Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., fans will be able to have a free professional photo taken in front of the airport’s “XO” public art sculpture.

“XO” is the name of one of Beyoncé’s hit songs and is also the name of a public art piece recently installed at the airport. The piece was created by Bay Area artists Laura Kimpton and Jeff Schomberg for the Burning Man Festival, according to SJC. It was dedicated at the airport earlier this year.

The event Tuesday will take place on the airport’s Terminal B curbside and is being held in collaboration with the City’s Office of Economic Development and Cultural Affairs.

“We’re pleased to join in the excitement of welcoming one of the most celebrated performers of our time to Silicon Valley, and to partner with the City’s Office of Economic Development and Cultural Affairs as well as Visit San Jose in sharing this memorable experience with travelers,” said SJC Director of Aviation John Aitken.

“We are thrilled to welcome BeyHive music and art lovers to the region,” said Director of Cultural Affairs Kerry Adams Hapner.

Photo: SJC

The “XO” sculpture is comprised of two 12-foot-tall aluminum letters, perforated with bird cutouts symbolizing flight, the airport said. The sculpture is illuminated with color at night and will be lit with blue lighting in honor of Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, the airport added.

“XO” has become “the perfect selfie spot,” with travelers often seen exchanging hugs and kisses nearby, according to SJC. The airport is 5 miles away from Levi’s Stadium, where Beyoncé is set to perform a concert Wednesday.