STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said they believe Sonia Suarez was shot and killed by her husband on June 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, her husband, Sergio Torres Munguia, has not yet been found.

Munguia allegedly shot Suarez on Munford Avenue between Mariposa and Frontage roads in Stockton. Suarez was taken to a hospital, but she died from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office says Munguia is 5 feet, 4 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies are asking for help finding him as there is a warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information should call 209-468-4425 and reference case #22-12385.

Munguia is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office advises the public to not approach him.

The public can also contact the SJSO Dispatch at 209-468-4400 (select Option 1), use the SanJoaquinCo Sheriff app or call Stockton CrimeStoppers at 209-946-0600.