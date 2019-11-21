San Francisco’s poop problem is only getting worse

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Feces complaints in San Francisco are soaring.

The rental site, RentHop, examined public data from the city’s website, including SF 311 complaints, where people can report a wide range of problems, including human and animal waste.

According to its analysis, San Francisco’s seen over 25,000 poop complaints this year from January to November, the most the city’s seen within this same time period.

And the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood received the most complaints.

When thinking of a number of different neighborhoods, Glen Park probably doesn’t come to mind.

Interestingly enough, this is the area that’s seen a 205% increase in poop complaints from 2017 to 2018 and it’s seen another increase this year so far.

“It’s a serious public health concern. It’s a public relations concern when you have a city that’s driven by tourism and conventions and visitors from all over the world. It’s frankly embarrassing,” explains a San Francisco resident.

According to rental website, RentHop, the city’s reporting system SF311 received 28,315 feces complaints in 2018.

That’s up 35% from the previous year.

So far this year, the city’s seen 25,000 complaints, about 7%more than the same period in 2018.

One San Francisco native explains,” My wife and I both work in the civic center area and that’s obviously the worse but I can definitely notice it starting to creep out from the city center.”

It’s so bad, the city has it’s own “poop patrol” who cleans up human waste, mostly in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

So far this year the neighborhood’s received the most feces complaints, nearly 7,000 per square mile.

Business owners like Zoel Fages were surprised to learn the city’s Glen Park neighborhood made a headliner on RentHop’s list.

Glen Park saw the largest year over year increase, where complaints jumped 205%, however, this only added up to 61 complaints.

“I personally in 12 years I’ve been here have not really every noticed human poop,” explains Fages.

Those numbers are alarming and if you’ve been in the city before, many people have stumbled upon these problems at least once before.

It’s important to note that those numbers lump both human and animal feces into one category.

