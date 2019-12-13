San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park is getting a giant Ferris wheel

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden Gate Park is turning 150 years old in 2020 and in honor of its birthday, the park is getting a giant Ferris wheel!

Mayor London Breed announced the addition of an illuminated 150-foot observation wheel on Thursday.

Riders will enjoy a “Bay to Breakers” view, meaning they will be able to see sweeping views from downtown San Francisco to the ocean.

The wheel is set to open on April 4th, 2020 at the outdoor plaza at Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse.

It will be located near some of the park’s best attractions: the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden.

Each of the 36 fully enclosed gondolas will take six riders on a 12-minute ride.

The ride will cost $18 or $12 for seniors and children under 13. Rides will be free on opening day during a park-wide celebration.

But the fun won’t last forever. The wheel will only operate through March 1, 2021.

“Golden Gate Park is a San Francisco treasure and a place where everybody can enjoy the best that the City has to offer,” said Mayor Breed. “We want to celebrate the Park and give people a new way to appreciate the beauty of our City during this 150th-anniversary celebration. This observation wheel is just the first of many exciting announcements we will be sharing in the comings months as we get ready for the coming year-long celebration.”

