SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Unified School District has announced that the word “chief” will be eliminated from job titles because of concerns expressed by Native Americans.

The district says that an alternative title for people formerly called “chief” is still being finalized.

A district statement acknowledges that those positions require significant responsibility and asserts that changes will not diminish the contributions of its division heads.

The decision was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The state Assembly on Thursday approved a bill that would remove the word “squaw” from all geographic features and place names.

Assemblymember James Ramos said the word is offensive to Native American women.