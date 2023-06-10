SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco ice cream shop fell victim to burglars twice in one morning on June 3 and now the shop’s 24-year-old owner is trying to recover from the struggles of running a small business in the city.

What’s The Scoop ice cream shop has only been in the city’s Bayview neighborhood for seven months. The shop’s owner, Anthony Womack, said he opened up the shop in hopes of creating a community space built around music and ice cream.

Around 3:30 a.m., two thieves took a register, power tools and caused damage in the first of two burglaries that morning. Hours after the first break-in, another individual is seen looking around in cabinets and then using their hands to scoop ice cream out of the containers.

The damages are estimated to be around $15,000 to $20,000.

What’s The Scoop will be hosting an ice cream social on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to help bring out the community.