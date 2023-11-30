(FOX40.COM) –Every year since 2011, the NFL has nominated one player from each of its teams for the “Salute to Service” award. This year, tight end George Kittle has been nominated to represent the San Francisco 49ers.

The award recognizes exceptional efforts to support U.S. service member veterans and their families.

The NFL dedicates the entire month of November to the “Salute to Service” initiative, honoring current and former members of the military and their families. They also raise money for various veteran and active-duty military focused non-profits.

“Being able to bring a bunch of veterans to football games weekly for me and my family, it always means a lot. Just trying to give back to them as much as we possibly can,” Kittle said.

Kittle is known on his team for having a special affinity for the military as he has family who’s served.

The tight end reflected on his personal connection to the service.

“I’ve seen the toll it takes on families when people are gone and overseas, I’ve seen that in real life,” Kittle said.

“Salute to Service” has special merchandise being sold right now with all the proceeds to support the organizations the NFL partners with. These organizations include the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman foundation, and the Wounded Warriors Project, among others.

In total, the NFL has donated $66 million to these organizations since their “Salute to Service” campaign began 12 years ago.

The last day to vote for George Kittle as the “Salute to Service” award recipient is Nov. 30.