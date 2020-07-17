KSEE24 RESCAN /
San Diego Zoo helps koala celebrate his first birthday

California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An orphaned koala got some help from zookeepers at the San Diego Zoo to celebrate his first birthday this week.

Omeo (OOH-me-ooh) turned one year old on Wednesday.  

He got a heart-shaped cake of ice, flowers and eucalyptus as presents.

The baby koala, or joey,  was orphaned when his mother died of cancer when he was just five and a half months old and still in her pouch.

Zookeepers feed Omeo a bottle three times a day as he is learning to climb and eat eucalyptus, though they say he spends most of his time sleeping

They hope he’ll eventually be socialized with other koalas to live with them in the zoo’s habitat.

The San Diego Zoo has cared for koalas since 1925.

