San Diego Unified district leaders send ‘SOS’ to federal government

California

by: Kasia Gregorczyk

Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District leaders are urging federal lawmakers to pass the proposed $3 trillion HEROES Act, sending an “SOS” message recently in a configuration of district buses in a Kearny Mesa lot.

San Diego Unified School District leaders are urging federal lawmakers to pass the proposed $3 trillion HEROES Act, sending an “SOS” message recently in a configuration of district buses in a Kearny Mesa lot.

“It was passed by the House of Representatives and sent to the Senate three months ago and since then we’ve had nothing but delay,” said Richard Barrera, vice president of the district’s school board.

A proposed version of the HEROES Act includes some $350 billion for public school districts to help navigate challenges during a global pandemic.

To open safely, Barrera said the state’s second-largest district must provide personal protective equipment for students and staff and improve its ventilation system as well as hiring extra nurses and counselors.

“All of those things take money,” he said.

District leaders and local members of the House of Representatives are scheduled to hold a news conference on the topic at 10 a.m. Thursday. It comes Thursday on a national day of action to pass the HEROES Act, with districts across the country making similar calls for its approval.

Barrera said the “SOS” message was meant for the federal government to hear the district’s plea for action, calling the situation districts across the nation are in a “crisis.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.