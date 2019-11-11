San Diego State student dies in ‘incident;’ 14 fraternities suspended

SAN DIEGO, California (KSWB) – A college freshman who was hospitalized after an incident that led to the suspension of more than a dozen San Diego State fraternities has died, the university announced Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to say that Dylan Hernandez, the student who was hospitalized last week, has passed away,” the school said in an all-campus email.

“His family gave their goodbyes late Sunday night. The family has given the university permission today to share this information, and we are working to support them during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school shared a GoFundMe page set up by friends of the Hernandez family for donations. The university also set up a webpage that will be updated frequently with details about the investigation and support services for students who need them.

The news comes as SDSU Police Department investigates Hernandez’s medical emergency after attending an event hosted by the fraternity Phi Gamma Delta on Nov. 6.

SDSU’s president Adela de la Torre announced a suspension for all 14 chapters in the school’s Interfraternity Council Friday.

The next day, de la Torre said SDSU police found information that suggested one of the fraternities was involved in misconduct, though more specific details were not shared.

“A San Diego State University fraternity is alleged to have been involved in possible misconduct,” said Cory Marshall, interim director of media relations at SDSU. “We expect all our students to uphold our institutional values and the student code of conduct.”

An estimated 1,400 students are currently members in IFC fraternities on campus, according to SDSU’s website.

The fraternities named in the suspension included Alpha Epsilon Pi, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Alpha Order, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Gamma Delta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Chi, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Theta Chi and Zeta Beta Tau.

In a letter shared with students, faculty and staff, the university asked those with information about the incident to come forward. “I am urging members of our campus community to please contact UPD as soon as possible if you have information about this case,” de la Torre said.

