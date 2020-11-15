San Diego restaurants, gyms sue for right to operate indoors

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, people lift weights outdoors while training at Invictus Fitness in San Diego. The gym was forced to push their workouts outdoors after the city’s closure of many indoor activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Four San Diego County restaurants and gyms that were forced to halt indoor operations beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency injunction to halt the shutdown. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Four San Diego County restaurants and gyms have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency injunction so they can continue their indoor operations.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of all restaurants and gyms come as 11 California counties are forced to impose stricter limits on businesses after coronavirus cases rose above thresholds established by the state.

Under the purple level of the state’s COVID-19 reopening system, restaurants, gyms, churches and bars will be limited to only outdoor operations.

The businesses assert that the state and county orders interfere with their rights and violate the California Constitution. They are asking a judge to allow them to operate indoors.