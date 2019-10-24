Lockdown lifted at San Diego Navy base

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — The lockdown at Naval Base Point Loma was lifted Thursday afternoon.

The base said on Facebook that the “suspicious person” was detained and is being questioned by law enforcement.

The base had reported that a “suspicious person” was spotted in the area of the Harbor Drive installation, and that all personnel there were asked to find shelter in the nearest building. Everyone was asked to remain indoors until more information was available.

The suspicious person has been detained and is being questioned by law enforcement. NBPL Harbor Drive is no longer in a state of lock down. Please resume all normal operations. Thank you. Posted by Naval Base Point Loma on Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Gateway Youth Center and Patrick Wade Child Development Center was also placed on lockdown.

Naval Base Point Loma is made up of six installations and home to five ships and a submarine.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

