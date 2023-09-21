BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Liberty and Bakersfield Christian High School alumni alike will be on the edge of their seats for a big, nationally televised football game on Sunday.

Two quarterbacks hailing from Bakersfield face off on Sept. 24, a showdown between New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr and Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. You might call it the “Bakersfield Bowl.”

In Carr’s second start at Lambeau Field, he aims to spoil Jordan Love’s 2023 home opener.

The Saints (2-0) are looking to get back-to-back road wins, while the Packers (1-1) will play in front of a home crowd for the first time this season.

The Bakersfield community will have a hard time choosing who to root for, as both players have given plenty back to their hometowns.

Before the season, Jordan Love hosted a football camp at Liberty High School for football youth. Derek Carr has also been a Valley Children’s Hospital spokesperson since 2015.