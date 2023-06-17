(KTXL) — The Sacramento Zoo announced that African lion Kamau, one of its most iconic animals, died on Saturday.

Kamau died at 16-years-old and was previously kept off exhibit due to declining health. The zoo said Kamau had been experiencing a decline in health due to his advanced age.

When the lion was off exhibit, Kamau was in the care of by the zoo’s animal care professionals, and veterinarians and specialists from the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. the zoo said.

The zoo said Kamau was euthanatized after the African lion developed “worsening” gastrointestinal problems and had difficultly eating in the past few weeks.

“Our staff did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable and gave him the best quality of life in his golden years,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Over the last few weeks, Kamau had developed worsening gastrointestinal problems with decreased interest in food, and the difficult decision to proceed with humane euthanasia was made when medical treatment options failed to provide sufficient relief from his condition.”

The African lion has been a staple at the Sacramento Zoo, living at the zoo since November 2008 when he was two-years-old. He was brought from the San Diego Wild Animal Park to breed with the zoo’s female lion Cleo.

The pair had a litter of cubs in 2014.

The zoo opened an expanded lion exhibit with a glass viewing in 2019 to give more space for Kamau and Cleo and giving guests a “nose-to-nose” view of the pair.

“For the 14 years that he called the Sac Zoo home, visitors (and many Land Park neighbors) enjoyed his impressive roar,” the zoo said. “He would draw crowds from every corner of the zoo.”

The zoo said Cleo, the 18-year-old lioness, is “doing well,” but her well-being is being monitored by its staff.

“Kamau was adored by many over the years, and we appreciate the love and support of our zoo family,” the zoo said.