SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of students won’t be in class Wednesday morning as teachers and staff across the Sacramento City Unified School District take to the picket line.

Classes at roughly 75 SCUSD campuses were canceled as teachers, along with SEIU Local 1021, went on strike.

Dozens of teachers gathered, signs in hand, outside McClatchy High School.

“Well, it’s hard to say how long it’s going to be. This is a good civics lesson for students,” said school psychologist and parent Nikki Milevsky, who is also the first vice president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association. “This is how, you know, the little guy stands up and workers can make a difference. And they need to tell the school board that they need to come to the table and work with their employees.”

HAPPENING NOW: Teachers and staff across the Sacramento City Unified School District take to the picket lines, officially launch strike after unions and the district did not reach a bargaining deal last night. pic.twitter.com/oP6nKj6FUh — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) March 23, 2022

Later Wednesday morning, teachers are planning to take to the picket lines in front of district headquarters at the Serna Center on 47th Street.

Negotiations between the teachers union and the district are set to resume Wednesday, but there’s no guarantee a deal will be reached.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association tweeted Tuesday, claiming district negotiators refused to address key issues related to staffing and student needs, and negotiations ended up breaking off Tuesday night.

“The bargaining, basically, the district wouldn’t even come in the virtual room with us. It was a big waste of time,” Milevsky told FOX40. “They need to be told they need to come to the table and work with us, and that’s when the strike can end.”

Teachers said they will stay on strike until they can agree to terms of a new contract.

In a statement, the district said it offered the teachers union “an enhanced proposal” before negotiations failed. That statement reads in part: “The district’s negotiations team remains ready to continue negotiations with SCTA, and has offered to continue bargaining throughout the day on Wednesday.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Wednesday on the ongoing negotiations and the strike, saying, “Friends don’t need to make peace. Adversaries must.”

For the sake of kids, parents, teachers, and all Sac City workers, I implore the parties to continue to do everything possible to end this strike immediately. Kids have missed enough school. Their education and mental health are at stake. They will continue to suffer if the adults continue to fight amongst themselves. Unless and until the leaders who possess real power commit to some form of working together, nothing will change, and our city’s children will bear the brunt. … Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

The school district said during the strike, it will still be giving students lunches, which can be picked up to go at several locations between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.