Sacramento police: Officer shoots at dog outside Safeway

WARNING: This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature of the material.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA/CNN) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting outside a Safeway supermarket in Sacramento.

A security guard and a man were injured after police were called to the store about a man causing a disturbance.

The Sacramento Police Department said an officer ended up being bitten a dog — and the officer fired his weapon at the animal.

“Our officer was hailed by the security guard for a disturbance that an individual was causing,” Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said.

Video captured by KCRA shows the officer on the ground with the suspect when extra officers arrive.

The dog begins barking — police saying it was aggressive.

“An aggressive dog physically charged the officers and attacked him, biting that officer on his arm,” Briggs said.

An officer pulls his gun firing one shot at the dog.

Briggs said the dog wasn’t hit — but — shrapnel from that round actually struck the security guard and the suspect.

The man — who police say was causing a disturbance — and the security guard were taken to the hospital.

Both are expected to be okay.

All of this happening on a busy Wednesday night.

The parking lot outside Safeway on 19th Street packed — as officers collected evidence in the back.

Several shoppers said the dog came running into the supermarket after the shooting.

“The pharmacist sent police to the pharmacy. So I went back because I was there to see if somebody was hurt but the dog was bleeding all over and very scared,” said Bonnie Eisner.

Officers say the dog is okay — and was never hit by the bullet or metal fragments.

Another shopper — who also volunteers at Front Street Animal Shelter says she stayed with the frightened dog — until help arrived.

“We were just shopping and then we saw a dog come running up to us. She was bleeding, there was quite a lot of blood,” said Jandy Jogensen. “She was shaking like a leaf and she just kind of ran up to us and went in between our legs, we didn’t know where she came from. We didn’t hear any commotion or anything.”

Police said the dog was taken by animal control.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.