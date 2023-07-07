(KTXL) — Sacramento is hosting the Homeless World Cup, a tournament that will be held for the first time in the United States.

The street soccer tournament begins July 8 and will conclude on July 15 with all games being held at Hornet Stadium at Sacramento State. It’ll be the first time a university anywhere in the world will host the event.

According to a news release, the purpose of the tournament is to bring awareness of homelessness and to “highlight positive solutions and celebrate the success of individuals working in teams to stabilize their lives”

The 2023 event marks the return of the tournament after it was canceled the previous three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the international competition.

How many players, teams will play the tournament?

The global event will feature nearly 500 athletes on men’s and women’s teams representing 35 countries.

Players, who will be housed on the Sacramento State campus, have either faced homelessness or are refugees.

Resources players will have access to throughout the tournament will include on-site medical staff, social and mental health services, food, translators for players who don’t speak English, and a team guide.

The tournament operates through a network of 70 national partners throughout the world. Players are nominated by their country programs and are based on the commitment of their team and not their ability to play soccer.

Click or tap here to see which other countries are competing.

What is the street soccer format?

Street soccer is more fast-paced than regular soccer with higher-scoring games and quick transitions.

All matches will be 14 minutes long.

It’s played between two teams of four — compared to the sport’s usual number of 11 — and uses walled courts.

Several matches will be played each day of the tournament with about 400 over the course of seven days.

Matches are open to the public and are free to watch, according to Sac State.

What is the schedule?

The Homeless World Cup will begin with an athletes’ parade, opening ceremony and opening matches on July 8.

Qualifying matches will continue from July 9 to 11, followed by group stage matches will be played from July 12 and 13. The semifinals will take place on July 14 with the finals on July 15.

Click or tap here for a full schedule.

Reportedly, Robert Nelson, who is retiring from his position as Sacramento State president on July 15, will crown the champion of the event as his final act.

Who is representing Team USA?

The men’s and women’s rosters for Team USA were announced on July 3, with players coming from Street Soccer USA’s national network.

The roster includes players from Sacramento, Seattle, Minneapolis, Charlotte and New York City.

Here are the people representing Team USA:

Street Soccer Sacramento

•Juna Lona (men’s)

•Yuli Pineda (women’s)

•Sienna Jackson (men’s)

•Reed Fox (coach) (men’s)

•Lisa Wrightsman (coach) (women’s)

Street Soccer Seattle

•Edgar Diaz (men’s)

•Cesar Omar Castellon-Perez (men’s)

•Jennifer-Pacheco Hernandez (women’s)

•Sulma Morales (women’s)

•Francisca Pass (women’s)

•Jose Acuña (coach) (women’s)

Street Soccer 658 (Charlotte)

•Walter Marikwa (men’s)

•David Ngabe (men’s)

•Innocent Mayome (Kante) (men’s)

•Sadiya Idris (women’s)

•Elizabeth Khin Sapeoo (women’s)

Street Soccer NYC

•Pedro Vega (men’s)