Sacramento flights delayed due to car crash, internet outage

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2011, file photo, people line up for ticketing at Southwest Airlines at Sacramento International Airport’s new Terminal B in Sacramento, Calif. Travelers flying out of Sacramento International Airport will likely see delays to their flights because of an internet outage during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends. An airport spokeswoman says Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, that AT&T is experiencing outages in Sacramento after a vehicle crash took out a utility pole. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Travelers flying out of Sacramento International Airport will likely see delays to their flights because of an internet outage during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends.

An airport spokeswoman says Sunday that AT&T is experiencing outages in Sacramento after a vehicle crash took out a utility pole.

It wasn’t immediately known when the internet will return. Travelers and their bags must be checked in manually.

While almost all its airlines are affected, the airport’s largest carrier, Southwest Airlines, is experiencing the most delays. Arriving flights are not affected.

