(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee has been indicted on federal charges in connection with the operation of his Viva Supermarket grocery stores, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Loloee turned himself in this morning and is being held at the federal courthouse in Sacramento.

According to the DOJ, Loloee and the general manager of his three grocery stores, Karla Montoya, are charged with “conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents.”

Loloee is additionally charged with falsification of records and a pandemic relief fraud scheme.

“Today’s news comes as a shock, particularly since I came to this country as a teenager in 1989 with absolutely nothing and have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of the underserved in both my grocery stores and as a member of the city council; both of which I will continue to do as I fight these allegations,” Loloee said in a statement.

Immigration Fraud and Employee Intimidation

Loloee’s businesses have previously been investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor over accusations of underpaying employees, withholding overtime pay, not paying employees for COVID-19 sick time, and intimidating employees for talking with investigators.

Federal and state agents were spotted at Loloee’s Sacramento-area supermarkets in late October in what was described by a Homeland Security spokesperson as part of “law enforcement activity.”

The Department of Labor began investigating two of Loloee’s supermarkets in 2020 over the hiring of workers unauthorized to work in the United States “for the purpose of reducing Loloee’s labor force costs through unlawful means, including by failing to pay required overtime wages.”

The DOJ said that the councilman and Montoya are accused of “making false statements to agency investigators, listening in on an employee interview with an investigator for the purpose of influencing the employee to make false statements, instructing an employee to lie to an investigator about her hire date, and directing certain workers to hide to prevent them from being questioned by agency investigators.”

Loloee is also charged with three instances of providing false documents to the Department of Labor.

Pandemic Relief Fraud

Loloee is also accused of wire fraud for applying to receive money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program which was set up to provide money to restaurants that had suffered pandemic-related revenue losses.

The DOJ alleges that Loloee “substantially underreported each of his store’s 2020 gross receipts to make them appear entitled to an award, when they were not.”

According to the DOJ, Loloee received $1.2 million of the $2.2 million he requested.

According to the DOJ, if convicted, Loloee and Montoya face:

A maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy to defraud the Department of Labor, to commit immigration document fraud, and to obstruct justice

Up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of possession of false immigration documents or use of a false immigration document

Up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of obstruction of agency proceedings

Loloee also faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of falsification of records or wire fraud.

Previous Residency Questions

Last year, the councilmember, who represents District 2, faced questions regarding his residency in the district he represents.

Loloee was accused of actually living in his wife’s home in Granite Bay rather than the house in the Sacramento neighborhood of Hagginwood Loloee claims as his primary residence and where the Sacramento Bee reported neighbors claimed to never see him.

The city of Sacramento said an independent investigation found the councilman’s primary residence to be in the district he represents.

The DOJ press release announcing Loloee’s indictment lists him as being a resident of Granite Bay.

Loloee has previously announced he would not be running for reelection.