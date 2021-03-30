Sabra Hummus recalled in California over salmonella contamination risk

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sabra Dipping Company, the maker of Sabra Hummus, has announced that it is voluntarily recalling 2,100 cases of its classic hummus over concerns of possible salmonella contamination.

The company says it made the decision to recall the product after learning a single tub of hummus was determined to be contaminated with salmonella during a routine screening with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 10 oz Classic Hummus with a production date of Friday, February 10, 2021, between the hours of 6:00 PM and 12:00 midnight.

The cases also have a “Best Before” date of April 26 printed on the top.

The company says the affected batch of hummus was split up and sold in stores in the following 16 states:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Indiana

Mississippi

Maine

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

New Jersey

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

So far, no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported in connection with this recall.

The FDA says customers who have purchased the affected hummus can return it to the place where they bought it from, or fill out a form through Sabra’s website to receive a full refund.