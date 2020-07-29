Rural Modoc County sees first COVID-19 cases

FILE – A northbound truck crosses the Modoc County line in Northern California along the high Sierra’s eastern front, about 160 miles north of Reno, Nev., Friday, May 1, 2020, near Likely, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner -FILE)

ALTURAS, Calif. (AP) — A rural California county that was the first to defy state shutdown orders intended to prevent spread of the coronavirus has recorded its first cases of COVID-19.

Lightly populated Modoc County in the far northeast corner of the state has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the same household.

The Public Health Department said Tuesday it is identifying people who may have had close contact with the individuals. The department has also asked anyone who patronized a local bar to call in.

On May 1, the county of about 9,000 residents defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders by reopening nonessential businesses and restaurants for dine-in service.

