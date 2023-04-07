(KTXL) — Roseville Police identified the victim that died in a shooting at Mahany Park on Thursday and the suspect accused in the shooting.

Police identified the person who was killed as James MacEgan. The second hostage was identified as MacEgan’s spouse.

Police said the incident began when a California Highway Patrol Task Force was serving a search warrant on the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Eric Abril of Roseville.

Officers with Roseville Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to help after reports of a shooting involving CHP.

The incident ended at Mahany Park, where Abril allegedly took the couple hostage.

A CHP officer was injured in the shooting. According to police, firefighters rushed to the officer’s aid and took him to their fire station, which is located at the park.

According to police, Abril is hospitalized and has not yet been officially booked into the Placer County Jail.