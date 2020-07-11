Roof destroyed at San Gabriel Mission after early morning fire broke out at 249-year-old church

A fire broke out at the San Gabriel Mission and completely burned the church’s roof early Saturday, officials said.

Authorities have not determined what may have caused the blaze at the 249-year-old church on 428 S. Mission Drive.

The San Gabriel Fire Department received a call about the fire at around 4:30 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find flames through the roof, Capt. Antonio Negrete told KTLA.

The crews called for additional units after about 5 minutes, Negrete said. Some 50 firefighters responded to the location, and they struggled as parts of the roof began to come down, according to the captain.

Video recorded before daylight shows dark smoke rising from the flames.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze hours after the initial call, Negrete said.

In an 8:25 a.m. tweet, the Police Department announced shutting down Junipero Serra Drive and Mission Drive in both directions between Ramona Street and Clary Avenue due to “police and fire activity.”

The crews appeared to have extinguished the fire by 11 a.m. Officials did not report any injuries.

The church, founded in 1771, was the fourth of 21 missions established by the priest Junipero Serra, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In previous weeks, statues of the priest who worked to convert Native Americans to Catholicism in the 18th century have been removed across Southern California, including at the San Gabriel church.

The statue had stood outside the San Gabriel Mission since the 1980s but the church relocated it out of the public’s view citing activists’ toppling of Junipero statues across California, a statement from Father John Molyneux said.

“Whereas the California Catholic Conference of Bishops reminds us that the historical truth is that St. Serra repeatedly pressed the Spanish authorities for better treatment of the Native American community, we recognize and understand that for some he has become a symbol of the dehumanization of the Native American community,” the statement the church’s pastor said. “We at Mission San Gabriel are committed to continuing dialogue with our Native American representatives in order to achieve a peaceful and just partnership.”

The Fire Department said what ignited the fire remains under investigation, and that it’s unclear whether it’s suspicious in nature.

Correction: A previous version of this story provided an incorrect first name for Capt. Antonio Negrete. This post has been updated.