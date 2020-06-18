Robert Fuller’s half-brother killed in shootout with deputies

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The half-brother of a man found hanged from a tree in Palmdale, California, last week was killed during a gunfight with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials did not identify the dead man, but family members identified him in a statement as Terron Jammal Boone, half-brother of Robert Fuller.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” family spokesman Jamon Hicks said.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected,” he said.

Fuller was found hanged from a tree outside Palmdale City Hall. An initial ruling of suicide led to protests Saturday and public officials’ calls for an independent probe.

The shooting took place shortly after 4:30 p.m. in Kern County, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A team of deputies had been looking for Boone, who was wanted in connection with a kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a deadly weapons case, said Lt. Robert Westfall of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

The deputies spotted a man believed to be Boone riding as a passenger in a car and tried to pull it over, the lieutenant said.

“When the suspect stopped his vehicle, he opened the door and began shooting at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Westfall said.

The suspect was struck multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene, officials said.

The woman who had been driving the car was shot in the chest and hospitalized in stable condition, according to Westfall. A 7-year-old girl who had been riding in the car was unhurt.

A handgun was found at the scene, Westfall said. Sheriff’s officials declined to discuss the identity of the suspect.

“We are aware of the reports that the suspect is possibly related to Robert Fuller, but at this time, the coroner has not positively identified the suspect, and there has been no next of kin notification, so we’re not in a position to confirm or deny that report,” Westfall said.

