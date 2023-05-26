A group of robbery suspects were caught after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County on Friday night.

Four suspects were inside the vehicle when the pursuit began in Bakersfield. Officers continued following the suspects into L.A. County, according to California Highway Patrol.

Bakersfield Police said the group reportedly robbed a victim at gunpoint at the Valley Plaza shopping mall in Bakersfield around 6:24 p.m.

The suspects were seen driving erratically through narrow roads and busy intersections while hitting speeds of up to 100 miles per hour as they arrived in the L.A. area.

At one point, the vehicle turned into a remote road in Hasley Canyon where they sped by two awaiting patrol cars.

A group of robbery suspects were caught after a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County on May 26, 2023. (KTLA)

With their sedan unable to navigate the rocky dirt road, the four suspects hopped out of the car and began sprinting toward the canyon area away from authorities.

As they ran through a secluded neighborhood, eventually patrol cars caught up to the foursome. Officers awaited backup as the suspects were told to lie down on the road while they were held at gunpoint.

Backup units eventually arrived and told each suspect to walk backward toward the officers where they were taken into custody.