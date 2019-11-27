Roadway flooding closes all lanes on Highway 99 near the 5 split; Snow falling through Grapevine: CHP

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Roadway flooding closed lanes on Highway 99 near the 5 split south of Bakersfield Wednesday morning, while light snow is falling through the Grapevine and is not sticking, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Caltrans says all southbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed due to roadway flooding. Traffic is being diverted to the truck bypass to continue on the 5 Freeway.

Crews are working to clear the roadway. Expect delays through the area.

KERN COUNTY, Update: All lanes on Southbound 99 are now closed at the I-5 junction due to flooding. Traffic is being directed onto the truck bypass lanes to continue on Southbound I-5. — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) November 27, 2019

Light snow has started to fall through the Grapevine from Frazier Park to Gorman, the CHP said early Wednesday.

Officers now report that light snow flurries are falling through the Grapevine and is not sticking along the 5 Freeway from Highway 138 to Fort Tejon, as officials continue to pace the area, according to the CHP’s incident log just before 9 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, snow had stuck to the freeway for about an hour.

Caltrans advised motorists on State Route 33 to use chains from mile marker 48.5 to 38.93, CHP said.

Still image of a traffic camera on the 5 Freeway at Lebec. (Courtesy of Caltrans)

The CHP had warned that the 5 Freeway could close through the Grapevine Wednesday due to snow. The agency provided a map of alternative routes and urged drivers to check its Fort Tejon Twitter account for updates.

We are currently pacing on I-5 over the Grapevine do to snow. The southbound SR99 number 1 and 2 lanes are closed due to flooding at I-5. #rainday #ThanksgivingTravel #chp — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) November 27, 2019

POTENTIAL INTERSTATE 5 GRAPEVINE DETOURS



Please share this map of alternate routes of travel if the #Grapevine closes due to snow. We are expecting snow on the Grapevine starting this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Zz5p5U8jE8 — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) November 26, 2019

Forecasters expect heavy snow in the area, which is under a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Friday. The warning applies to the Tejon Pass over the Grapevine, the Tehachapi Pass, Lake Isabella and the southern Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service said snow will likely trigger road closures.

“Travel will be extremely treacherous or nearly impossible,” NWS said.

CHP was reporting snow on the I-5 Corridor along the Tejon Summit (4,160 ft) near Lebec . Travel across the I-5 Corridor will be hazardous at times over the next few days. Hwy 14 through Soledad Pass will be affected at times as well. #cawx #CAstorm #LArain Photo @RICKatFOX pic.twitter.com/rhBQUXj4Fe — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 27, 2019

Our sister station KTLA in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.