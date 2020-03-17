Roads closed at the Grapevine due to snow; CHP holding traffic

KERN COUNTY, California (KGET) – The CHP has closed Interstate 5 between Grapevine Road and Lake Hughes Road because of snow.

CHP in Fort Tejon says it is holding southbound traffic at Grapevine Road on Interstate 5.

Traffic is being held between Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic in Castaic. Remaining traffic being escorted to the other side.

Multiple spinouts have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

