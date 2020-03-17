Roads closed at the Grapevine due to snow; CHP holding traffic

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KERN COUNTY, California (KGET) – The CHP has closed Interstate 5 between Grapevine Road and Lake Hughes Road because of snow.

CHP in Fort Tejon says it is holding southbound traffic at Grapevine Road on Interstate 5.

Traffic is being held between Grapevine Road in Kern County and northbound traffic in Castaic. Remaining traffic being escorted to the other side.

Multiple spinouts have been reported.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know