A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. The suspected gunman was killed following a chase with law enforcement.

The shooting happened sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

Chris Barajas, mayor of Jurupa Valley, confirmed that the deputy died from his injuries.

“My thoughts are with his family and all our law enforcement community,” Barajas wrote on social media.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco was expected to address the media later in the afternoon at the Sheriff’s Administration building.

Image from Sky5 shows the end of a pursuit on the southbound 15 Freeway in Norco involving the suspect in a deadly shooting with a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles pursued a dark-colored pickup truck, believed to be a Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on the 15 Freeway. The chase came to an end in Norco just below a freeway overpass.

Video from Sky5 showed multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounding the pickup, which was disabled after crashing onto the shoulder of the freeway. Bullet holes were visible on the vehicle’s windshield.

Barajas later confirmed Thursday evening that the suspect in the shooting was deceased.

Law enforcement officers gather at Riverside Community Hospital for a procession of a fallen Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed

Law enforcement officers from various agencies gathered at Riverside Community Hospital to take part in a procession for the fallen deputy, whose body was being transported to the county’s coroner’s office.

Neither the deputy’s identity, nor the name of the suspected killer have been released at this time.

Two crime scenes remained active Thursday evening.

Barajas urged the public to avoid the area of Golden West Avenue and Condor Drive where the deputy was fatally shot.

All southbound traffic on the 15 Freeway was being diverted off at Limonite Avenue where the pursuit came to a conclusion. The far left lanes of the northbound side of the freeway were also closed for an indeterminate amount of time.

Check back for details on this developing story.