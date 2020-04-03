Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept. mourns loss of two deputies due to complications from COVID-19

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/CNN Newsource) — Law enforcement in Southern California are mourning the loss of two Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies who died on the same day from complications from COVID-19.

Deputy David Werksman, who started his career in 1998 and was most recently assigned to administrative staff after working assignments including with the hazardous device team, died Thursday according to an announcement made Friday.

Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year-veteran with the department, also died on Thursday.

Young was the first member of the department to test positive for coronavirus.

The department and the Riverside Sheriff’s Association released statements extending their condolences to both families.

For the second day in a row, the RSA is mourning the loss of a Deputy due to Coronavirus. Deputy David Werksman served the Department and the Association for 22 years. His death due to COVID-19 is the latest excruciating loss as a result of the silent killer COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/IRYXcHVMbg — Riverside Sheriffs' Association (@RSA1943) April 3, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sheriff Chad Bianco said Young likely contracted the virus from a jail inmate he took to the hospital in March.

“As first responders, Deputy Werksman and Deputy Young served on the front lines of an invisible beast,” Bill Young, Riverside Sheriffs’ Association president said. “Yet, they both demonstrated in this crisis and every day their dedication and sacrifice. Their tragic deaths are a stark reminder of why we need the public to stay at home and to take this deadly virus seriously. We need everyone to take the public health warnings as if it’s life or death because it is. Please, help us help you and stay inside unless absolutely necessary.”

Deputy Terrell Young, you are loved and missed by all. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/IrOeHgobYf — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 2, 2020

