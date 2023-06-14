(KTXL) — A former Beatle and his band are making their way to Modesto later this year.

The Fruit Yard Basi Insurance Nationwide Amphitheatre announced on Monday it will be hosting Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band on September 16.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday at 10 a.m. A spokesperson for The Fruit Yard told local media that tickets will range from $60 to $195.

Members of Starr’s band include Colin Hay from Men at Work, Gregg Bissonette, Steve Lukather from Toto, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart from Average White Band and Edgar Winter.

According to Rolling Stone, Starr has released 20 studio albums as a solo artist, including releases in 2015 and 2019.

In January, Starr announced a spring tour that is primarily a west coast tour with stops made in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Colorado and Utah.

In May, an additional fall tour was announced that included cities in the Midwest and east coast.

Other than Modesto, Starr and His All Starr Band will make a few more stops in California, including:

Los Angeles – The Greek Theatre, June 15

– The Greek Theatre, June 15 Pasa Robles – Vina Robles Amphitheatre, June 16

– Vina Robles Amphitheatre, June 16 San Jose – San Jose Civic, June 17

– San Jose Civic, June 17 Ontario– Toyota Arena, Sept 17

A list of locations for Starr’s tour is posted on his website.