LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the man suspected of kidnapping three French bulldogs belonging to Lady Gaga and shooting the pop star’s dog walker, officials announced this week.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was mistakenly released from custody on April 6 because of a clerical error.

Early last year, Jackson allegedly shot dog walker Ryan Fischer with a .40-caliber handgun while he was walking the three dogs in Hollywood.

Fischer was shot through the chest and was transported to a hospital.

Two of the dogs were stolen by the assailants, and in total, five people were arrested last April in connection with the attack.

Two were charged with being accessories after the fact, but Jackson, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, officials said.

After Jackson was erroneously released, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Marshals Service to help find and arrest him.

Jackson is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Authorities said Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.

The reward is being offered for anyone who can provide information that leads to his arrest.