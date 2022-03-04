LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The former chancellor of the California State University system Joseph Castro will continue to be paid by the CSU system after resigning from the top job last month.

The details are revealed in a settlement agreement forged between the Board of the Trustees and the former Fresno State University president. The agreement states that Castro will be reassigned as an advisor to the board.

Castro’s annual salary will be $401,364. The new role is described as being part of an executive transition program – which will end on Feb. 17, 2023.

The duties Joseph Casto will have during his transition period are described as preparing for a return to a teaching position – as well as “being available to the board and system executives on matters pertaining to the CSU.”

Once the transition period is over, the agreement states that Castro will have rights to a position at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to be a tenured professor at the Orfalea College of Business, with moving expenses included. His teaching areas will be management, information systems, and human resources.

Castro will also be required to participate in all investigations or proceedings relating to his role as chancellor or president of Fresno State.