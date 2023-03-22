A possible tornado has damaged multiple buildings in Montebello Wednesday, and video of the incident shows a trail of destruction.

The Verdugo Fire Communications Center said the “weather incident” was reported a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. when they responded to the 1200 block of South Vail Street.

Images from the scene depict ripped-off parts of a roof and debris strewn about the area.

A reported tornado damaged buildings in Montebello on March 22, 2023. (Anthony Ortiz)

A video submitted by a KTLA viewer shows what appears to be a funnel cloud descending from the clouds above.

So far, there have been no reported injuries, though the National Weather Service confirmed it will investigate the reported tornado on Wednesday.

A damage survey team will visit Montebello and southeast Santa Barbara County, where another reported twister damaged mobile homes.