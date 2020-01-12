Report: Feds to bill fire victims if utility doesn’t pay $4B

California

Members of an inmate firefighting crew are silhouetted against a hillside with a track of PG&E lines during firefighting operations to battle the Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California on October 26, 2019. (Photo by PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A newspaper reports federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of nearly $4 billion the government says it’s owed by Pacific Gas & Electric — if the debt isn’t resolved as part of the utility’s bankruptcy case.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government’s response to recent fires.

FEMA tells the San Francisco Chronicle that it is compelled to seek compensation from PG&E.

Otherwise, individual victims would be responsible if they get settlement funds that duplicate money already paid by the federal government.

