A tragic end to the search for actor Julian Sands after he disappeared on Mt. Baldy in January.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday revealed that human remains found by hikers over the weekend are that of the British actor.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24 has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood. The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results,” the department said in a news release. “We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

Julian Sands (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they found human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. This came several days after a large-scale search involving around 80 people failed to find the “Room with a View” and “Warlock” actor.



“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” his family said last Wednesday in their first statement since Sands disappeared. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

The 65-year-old actor had been missing since January after he went missing while hiking in the region. Initial search efforts for Sands were hampered by deep snow and the risk of avalanches. Two other hikers were also found dead in the Mt. Baldy area shortly before Sands went missing.

Sands had last lived in North Hollywood and appeared in over 150 movies and television shows.