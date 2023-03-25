Just days after closing on a mansion in the Hollywood Hills, the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history has purchased another luxury home to the tune of about $4 million.

Earlier this month, Edwin Castro purchased the Hollywood Hills luxury complex for $25.5 million. According to Dirt.com, which was the first publication to identify Castro as the mansion’s new owner, Castro apparently was not done shopping.

The man who purchased the $2 billion winning lottery ticket from a gas station in Altadena, decided to purchase a new home not far from where his life was forever changed.

As reported by Dirt.com, Castro purchased a 5-bed, 5-bath home located on the 2100 block of Midlothian Drive in Altadena. The real estate listing on Compass.com has the closing date listed as March 9, just eight days after the Hollywood Hills home purchase was completed.

The 4,361 square feet Japanese-inspired modern home was built in 1953 and includes a manicured courtyard and a “private oasis” at the center of the U-shaped property. There’s also a saltwater pool in the backyard.

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as a personal theater, the listing says, while a second bedroom functions as a studio.

“The kitchen, den, bedrooms, and hallway possess sliding doors harmoniously connecting the interior space to the exterior courtyard,” the listing reads. “Prepare to be stunned as you walk in through the oversized pivoting front door where you are greeted by rich Jatoba wood floors. Turning right you will enter the dramatic living room with an inset lighting design, floor-to-ceiling windows bathing the home in natural light, and looking over the gorgeous Japanese well-manicured gardens, which is a theme throughout the home.”

The home is complete with a two-car garage with a solar power system and an electric vehicle charging station.

Castro won the largest Powerball jackpot in history in November and he opted to take the lump sum payment of $997.6 million.

His mansion in the Hollywood Hills cost him less than 3% of his total winnings, and the $4 million dropped on the Altadena property is less than half of a percent of his jackpot payout.