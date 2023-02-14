California’s newest billionaire has finally emerged from hiding.

On Monday, California Lottery officials teased a “big announcement” planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce the winner of the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

“We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billon #Powerball #jackpot from November,” California Lottery tweeted.

The lottery’s message indicates the lucky winner is an individual rather than a group of people who participated in a pool.



Unfortunately, we won’t get to meet them at Tuesday’s press event.

“The winner – whose name is subject to public record per California law – will not be present for the announcement and has respectfully declined the opportunity to do media interviews or appear publicly,” lottery officials said.

In November, the Powerball jackpot reached the world record-setting amount after 41 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, and a suspenseful drawing-night delay prompted by technical issues).

The winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, just east of Los Angeles. The store’s owner, Joe Chahayed, has already received a $1 million prize for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

Proceeds from California Lottery ticket sales support public schools and colleges, including millions generated by unclaimed winning tickets.