Recall process for Newsom moves forward as enough signatures remain after removal period

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to trot along as enough signatures remain to trigger the special election.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber moved the process forward Wednesday with a letter to the Department of Finance, stating 43 signatures were removed — not enough to prevent the recall.

California law allows a 30-day period for voters to ask county officials to remove their signature from the recall petitions. The 30-day period, however, was seen only as a formality by some.

In an April interview, Democratic strategist and former press secretary to Gov. Gray Davis, Steven Maviglio said team Newsom likely is not focused on signature removal.

“The road to the ballot is a long and winding one, but I don’t think it’ll have any impact whatsoever,” Maviglio said.

Proponents of the recall were not worried about the signature removal period.

“We’re ready for November. Let’s get this campaign started,” said Randy Economy in an April interview, who was with Recall Gavin 2020 at the time.

The DOF will now “estimate the costs of the gubernatorial recall if it is held as a special election and if it is held as part of the next regularly scheduled election.”