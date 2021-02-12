Recall Newsom effort collects more than 1.5M signatures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those behind the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom say they have collected the number of signatures needed to get a special election on the ballot.

Randy Economy, a senior adviser to the recall effort, confirmed Friday they had gathered a little over 1.5 million signatures. However, those signatures will still need to be verified by the secretary of state’s office.

The group says they will continue gathering signatures up until the mid-March deadline. Their goal is to get 1.8 million petitions in order to account for a potential rejection rate of roughly 25% during the verification process.

Newsom’s former gubernatorial rival, John Cox, and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer have already said they would enter the race for governor if the proposal goes in front of voters.