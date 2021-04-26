Recall election for Newsom as campaign reaches enough signatures

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has officially reached enough signatures, according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber.

She announced 1.626 million signatures have been verified on the recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year.

“This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Weber said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 05:00 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com