BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time in 17 years, state officials have opened a rarely used water bypass canal to aid the gushing melting snowpack.

The Kern River Intertie, which connects to the California Aqueduct, will now be used to divert water to the south, away from Tulare Lake. The Intertie has been closed since 2006.

The lake has flooded hundreds of square miles of low-lying farmland and is now threatening nearby communities. The town of Corcoran will be the first to be impacted.

The Kern River Intertie will re-direct water away from Tulare Lake for the next two months. Water officials say the amount of re-directed water would be enough to supply a quarter of a million homes for a full year.

Some water districts in Kern County that have contracts with the State Water Project will receive a portion of that excess flood water.