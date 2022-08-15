LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged in connection with a 2021 shooting in Hollywood, officials announced Monday.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, following an argument between two acquaintances in the area of Selma and Argyle avenues in Hollywood.

The argument escalated and resulted in the rapper firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend, who sustained a minor injury, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayers ran from the scene with two other people following the shooting.

He was arrested earlier this year at LAX after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

The rapper is set to be arraigned Wednesday. The case remains under investigation by the LAPD’s elite Robbery Homicide division.

Mayers was convicted of assault in Sweden in 2019 and received a conditional sentence, meaning he did not serve any additional jail time.