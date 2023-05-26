Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to take a dip in the pool. Just ask these raccoons.

Jimmy Sena of Huntington Beach says he woke up to his dogs “going crazy” Friday morning. He looked through the sliding glass door into his backyard and saw three raccoons taking a dip in his pool.

Sena recorded over two minutes of the critters swimming around and generally having a good time (and getting clean), and then sent the video to KTLA with the fitting subject line, “Raccoon Pool Party.”

“That’s a first,” he remarked.

As adorable as they are, raccoons can be aggressive when they are threatened or get too comfortable around humans and our food. Experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommend keeping your distance and avoiding feeding them.