Pursuit driver flees on foot in East L.A. residential neighborhood

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A pursuit driver fled on foot after leaving his pickup in East Los Angeles Monday night.

California Highway Patrol officers in the Riverside area had originally tried to pull the pickup over for speeding, officials said.

Sky5 arrived the chase shortly after 9 p.m., as the white truck was heading north on the 5 Freeway with its headlights turned off in the Norwalk area.

In Commerce, the driver merged onto the northbound 710 Freeway, before exiting and heading onto residential streets in East Los Angeles.

The driver abandoned his pickup and fled on foot in the area of Eastern Avenue and Floral Drive, running into a residence’s backyard.

More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles were stationed in the streets surrounding the home.