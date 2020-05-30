Protests continue after night of violence in California

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Protests over the death of George Floyd have resumed in California and authorities implored demonstrators to remain peaceful after a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of people swarmed downtown Los Angeles late Friday and police said they made 533 arrests. In Oakland, 13 officers were injured as demonstrators hurled objects at them.

A federal contract security officer was killed and another injured when a vehicle pulled up to a federal building in Oakland and someone opened fire. The officers were guarding the U.S. courthouse and were monitoring the nearby protest but it wasn’t clear if the killing was connected to the demonstration.

