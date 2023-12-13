Dozens of protesters calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza blocked a portion of the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Sky5 was over the scene near 3rd Street around 9:30 a.m., where protesters holding signs stood and sat on the freeway, blocking all southbound traffic.

A group called IfNotNow, which described itself as a movement of American Jews supporting the end of U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza, claimed responsibility for the protest.

“As Jews, we cannot sit by as the people of Gaza are starved and slaughtered our name. And as Americans, we can’t let Biden & Congress send billions more in funding for Israeli war crimes. We have shut down the freeway to call for a #CeasefireNOW, which 66% of Americans support,” the group posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Protesters calling for an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire blocked the 110 Freeway on Dec. 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Police, protesters and stopped cars are seen on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2023.

Anti-war demonstrators are seen blocking the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2023.

Anti-war demonstrators are seen blocking the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in KTLA 5 News coverage on Dec. 13, 2023.

There were reports of initial confrontations between motorists and protesters. A video also showed a motorcyclist riding between a group of protesters on the freeway.

Authorities announced to the protesters that the gathering was unlawful and asked them to move but the group continued to sit on the freeway.

At one point the group put a menorah on the freeway and were said to be chanting something, but it was unclear what they were saying.

Video showed authorities begin putting some of the protesters in handcuffs and leading them away around 10 a.m.

Once the people were cleared from the freeway, authorities still had vehicles to move that were abandoned in the lanes.

Officers had to push one of the vehicles off to the shoulder that apparently wouldn’t start.

Traffic began to slowly move again shortly after 10:30 a.m. when officials opened the freeway’s three left lanes.

