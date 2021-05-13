Prosecutors challenge California prison good conduct rules

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, a row of general population inmates walk in a line at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California is giving 76,000 inmates the opportunity to leave prison earlier. They include violent and repeat felons. The move comes as the state aims to further trim the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system. More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the previous one-fifth under new rules that take effect Saturday, May 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prosecutors are challenging new prison rules that expand good conduct credits for tens of thousands of inmates.

Forty-one of the state’s 58 district attorneys said Thursday that the change took effect May 1 without proper public notice or comment.

Corrections officials used an emergency regulatory process to give 76,000 inmates more eligibility to leave prison earlier.

It will be months or years until the credits build up enough to make a difference.

The emergency rulemaking means no public hearings or comment until next year after the department submits permanent regulations for review.

