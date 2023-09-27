SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — President Joe Biden is waking up at San Francisco’s Fairmont hotel today as he starts his second day in the Bay Area. On Wednesday, Biden will be attending several campaign events.

The president landed at Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County Tuesday afternoon before taking a helicopter to San Francisco to attend a couple of private fundraisers. The president also stopped at another private fundraiser in Atherton along the way.

On Wednesday, Biden plans to meet with scientists on the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, but there will be a couple more private fundraisers as he seeks reelection in 2024.

Biden is quite familiar with the Bay Area as this is his third visit in six months. Six months ago, he was touring storm damage, and three months ago, he was meeting with tech leaders to learn more about artificial intelligence as well as campaigning.

Road closures were in effect surrounding the Fairmont hotel overnight, where Biden was sleeping. More closures are expected Wednesday as the presidential motorcade moves to fundraisers.

After leaving the Bay Area Wednesday evening, President Biden is expected to visit Phoenix on his next stop.