Preschoolers raise $10K for classmate battling brain cancer

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR/CNN) – Some California preschoolers raised more than $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.

And they did all that by selling hot cocoa.

Doctors found a tennis ball-sized tumor in Jasper Mazzocco’s brain.

He is undergoing chemotherapy so doctors can operate.

Children and their families volunteered their time and supplies to hold the fundraiser near a Trader Joe’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods in Redding.

Some Starbucks employees stopped by to help run the stand.

It was a hit and hundreds of people showed up to donate.

“It’s amazing, It’s wonderful to see how much people care for people they don’t know. There were stories throughout the day of people who came who were cancer survivors or who had lost children. People came from Burney, there are so many people we’d like to thank,” said preschool teacher Jennifer Stephens.

If you’d like to help too, a GoFundMe page has been set up if you’d like to donate.

