An earthquake with a preliminary 3.4 magnitude struck near Malibu Monday morning.

The temblor hit 2.4 miles west-southwest of Malibu around 8:05 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A shake map shows the quake was intensely felt in the coastal areas and as far inland as the San Fernando Valley.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

